Sen. Kennedy applauds House companion to Don’t Push My Buttons Act

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) welcomed the introduction of the House companion of S.4756, the Don’t Push My Buttons Act. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) introduced the legislation, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is the bill’s lead co-sponsor.

“Social media has many virtues, but too often it divides people by feeding them polarizing information—without their awareness or consent. Platforms that incite conflict just to increase their ad revenue have a duty to inform users of that manipulation. My bill would give Americans more control over their privacy and online experience, and I applaud Congressman Gosar for introducing its companion in the House today.”

“Tech companies are making users the product. Google and others are collecting user data and manipulating users, often unwittingly. Some may find content curation options convenient, but many users are creeped out and manipulated by data collection and content curation regarding personal habits, preferences, or beliefs. The Don’t Push My Buttons Act empowers users to choose, or decline, custom content curation based on collected personal data, empowering users to protect themselves from unwanted manipulation online.”

The Don’t Push My Buttons Act would narrow the scope of U.S. Code 47, Section 230 immunity by denying such immunity to platforms that use algorithms that attempt to optimize engagement by funneling information to users that polarizes their views, unless a user opts into such an algorithm. The internet platform has the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that a user of its service knowingly and intentionally elected to receive the content covered in this bill.

