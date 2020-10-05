Advertisement

Sen. Kennedy applauds House companion to Don’t Push My Buttons Act

By Jess Andrews
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to KALB by the Office of Sen. John Kennedy:

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) welcomed the introduction of the House companion of S.4756, the Don’t Push My Buttons Act. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) introduced the legislation, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is the bill’s lead co-sponsor.

“Social media has many virtues, but too often it divides people by feeding them polarizing information—without their awareness or consent. Platforms that incite conflict just to increase their ad revenue have a duty to inform users of that manipulation. My bill would give Americans more control over their privacy and online experience, and I applaud Congressman Gosar for introducing its companion in the House today.”

Sen. John Kennedy

“Tech companies are making users the product. Google and others are collecting user data and manipulating users, often unwittingly. Some may find content curation options convenient, but many users are creeped out and manipulated by data collection and content curation regarding personal habits, preferences, or beliefs. The Don’t Push My Buttons Act empowers users to choose, or decline, custom content curation based on collected personal data, empowering users to protect themselves from unwanted manipulation online.”

Rep. Paul Gosar

The Don’t Push My Buttons Act would narrow the scope of U.S. Code 47, Section 230 immunity by denying such immunity to platforms that use algorithms that attempt to optimize engagement by funneling information to users that polarizes their views, unless a user opts into such an algorithm. The internet platform has the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that a user of its service knowingly and intentionally elected to receive the content covered in this bill.

The text of Sen. Kennedy’s bill is available here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Kennedy Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Lt. Gov. Nungesser urging Trump for additional financial relief as another storm looms

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Betsy Barnes and Ashley Gordon
In a letter sent to President Donald Trump, Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser requested the state’s 25% matching fund obligation under the Stafford Act due to expenses incurred during the ongoing pandemic be waived.

News

VIDEO: Cenla football player asks special needs student to homecoming

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A local special needs student's nomination to homecoming court gives a small community a big reason to smile.

State

Family of 4th grader sues school system over BB gun suspension

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The family of a Louisiana fourth-grader who was suspended after a teacher spotted a BB gun in his room during an online class session has filed a lawsuit against the public school system.

State

La. lawmakers advance bill to make it more difficult to cut police budgets

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Matt Houston
Some Louisiana lawmakers want to make it harder for local governments and universities to cut their police budgets.

Latest News

News

Judge rules fired APD lieutenant appeal improperly dismissed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue and My Sherie Johnson
In the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish, Judge Rauls ruled that fired APD lieutenant Darrell Clark’s appeal was dismissed improperly by the City of Alexandria.

State

Audubon Nature Institute reports over 500 workers laid off

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Foster
New numbers published by Louisiana’s employment agency show 532 workers were let go by the Audubon Nature Institute.

VOD Recordings

Katie LaCaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
Katie LaCaze talks about how the Cenla Area Agency on Aging can help you with Medicare Open Enrollment which begins October 15.

VOD Recordings

Kayla Vidrine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kayla Vidrine talks about how local businesses can help the Faith House during October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

VOD Recordings

Heather Tichenor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Director, Heather Tichenor, previews the 46th annual Melrose Arts and Crafts Festival.

VOD Recordings

Shannon Senviel

Updated: 3 hours ago
CLECO recruiter, Shannon Senviel, talks about the Power of a Promise Scholarship to CLTCC how to apply.