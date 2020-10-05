Advertisement

Some La. lawmakers look to remove state fire marshal’s ability to punish businesses for coronavirus violations

Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Republican lawmakers in the Louisiana Legislature are looking to suspend the State Fire Marshal’s authority to punish companies that do not follow the governor’s coronavirus rules.

The bill, proposed by Rep. Blake Miguez (R - Erath), would prevent the state fire marshal from enforcing mitigation measures like the mask mandate and occupancy limits.

The legislation only impacts the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, which says it’s not taken action against a single business that has broken the rules.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco and Louisiana Department of Health have handled enforcement so far, and this resolution would not prevent them from closing down businesses, imposing fines, or suspending licenses.

Miguez has filed other resolutions to address other state agency’s authorities, but they’ve not been debated yet.

