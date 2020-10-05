United Way of Southwest Louisiana receives CGM donation

The following information has been provided by CMA CGM:

(CMA CGM) - CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics, announced Monday that it has provided critical supplies to several Louisiana communities impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The supplies, which include large refrigerated containers with generator sets, were delivered Wednesday in coordination with the assistance of the Federal Emergency Management Administrator (FEMA), Southwest Louisiana United Way and Central Louisiana Baptists Disaster Relief.

“Our hearts go out to the many families impacted by Hurricane Laura, and we are humbled to play a small part in helping with the rebuilding efforts,” said CMA CGM America President Ed Aldridge. “We have worked closely with communities along the Gulf for decades so we know how resilient they are and hope that our contribution will assist with relief efforts and the distribution of goods.”

The containers will be used to store and distribute food and supplies in impacted communities throughout Louisiana, including Lake Charles, Deridder and Alexandria. CMA CGM will provide both refrigerated and dry storage containers to help the hundreds of thousands of residents in need of support. The refrigerated containers will also include self-powered generator units where needed.

Denise Durel, President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana, added: “CMA CGM is playing an important role in helping our community recover from this tragedy. Contributions like this one help us provide much-needed support and warm meals for storm-affected Louisiana residents.”

