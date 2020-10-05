Advertisement

VIDEO: Cenla football player asks special needs student to homecoming

Laura Wroten accepts homecoming court invitation.
Laura Wroten accepts homecoming court invitation.(Laura Wroten)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - A video featuring a Winnfield Senior High School football player asking a special needs student to prom is circulating on social media and making people smile.

On September 25 after a football game, Colton Mattis asked Laura Wroten to represent him on Homecoming Court 2020.

Mattis said she is very deserving to serve on the court and represents what it means to be a Winnfield Tiger.

I am so proud to call myself the mother of #17! He will be honored to have Miss Laura Wroten represent him on Homecoming...

Posted by Karen Sanders on Friday, September 25, 2020

“It’s a tradition at Winnfield to put who you think is the most deserving person for homecoming queen,” Mattis said. "I noticed she’s been into peep rallies more than the cheerleaders and football players themselves. There’s no more deserving person that I can think of.”

The homecoming game is October 30 against Bunkie.

