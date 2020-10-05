Voter registration deadlines approaching for November 3 election

The following information has been provided by the Secretary of State’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Secretary of State) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 3 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election are fast approaching. The in-person or by mail deadline is Oct. 5, and the online deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13. These deadlines are for citizens who are unregistered, as well as registered voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize our smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app which provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the November 3 election is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 (excluding Sundays), from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Secretary of State. All rights reserved.