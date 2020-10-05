Waitr expands service in Alexandria, doubles delivery zone, extends delivery hours

The following information has been provided by Waitr:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - Just weeks after announcing it was looking for 100 new drivers, Louisiana-based Waitr on Monday announced it has doubled, in some places, the range of its delivery zones for restaurant food in Alexandria. The popular app also is extending the hours that people can use the service.

Effective immediately, customers can place orders with Waitr beginning at 7:00 am through 10:00 pm on weekdays, with the closing time extended until 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The expanded hours and delivery zone give customers more time to order and more choices; restaurants the opportunity for more orders; and drivers the opportunity to make more money – all necessities during these challenging times.

Delivery areas now reach as far as 12 miles away from certain restaurants, which in some cases is double the prior reach. In the last two months alone, the popular app has added more and more local eateries to its platform from many independent neighborhood restaurants, as well as several well-known chains. In total, Waitr has more than 185 partners in the Alexandria area from which to choose.

“We’ve heard from many customers that their favorite restaurant was across town and therefore too far away. Now, with the expanded service, they’ll have easy access to more of their favorite foods,” said Ryan Naquin, regional market manager for Waitr.

Waitr and its sister brand Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

