Advertisement

Waitr expands service in Alexandria, doubles delivery zone, extends delivery hours

Move Comes Following Announcement for 100 New Drivers
Delivery areas now reach as far as 12 miles away from certain restaurants, which in some cases is double the prior reach.
Delivery areas now reach as far as 12 miles away from certain restaurants, which in some cases is double the prior reach.(Waitr)
By Waitr
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Waitr:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - Just weeks after announcing it was looking for 100 new drivers, Louisiana-based Waitr on Monday announced it has doubled, in some places, the range of its delivery zones for restaurant food in Alexandria. The popular app also is extending the hours that people can use the service.

Effective immediately, customers can place orders with Waitr beginning at 7:00 am through 10:00 pm on weekdays, with the closing time extended until 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The expanded hours and delivery zone give customers more time to order and more choices; restaurants the opportunity for more orders; and drivers the opportunity to make more money – all necessities during these challenging times.

Delivery areas now reach as far as 12 miles away from certain restaurants, which in some cases is double the prior reach. In the last two months alone, the popular app has added more and more local eateries to its platform from many independent neighborhood restaurants, as well as several well-known chains. In total, Waitr has more than 185 partners in the Alexandria area from which to choose.

“We’ve heard from many customers that their favorite restaurant was across town and therefore too far away. Now, with the expanded service, they’ll have easy access to more of their favorite foods,” said Ryan Naquin, regional market manager for Waitr.

Waitr and its sister brand Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Waitr. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National Fire Prevention Week highlights ‘Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By State Fire Marshal
According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States.

News

United Way of Southwest Louisiana receives CGM donation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CMA CGM
The containers will be used to store and distribute food and supplies in impacted communities throughout Louisiana.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler tells us that our Monday to kick off the new week calls for another day filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures!

News

Lance Harris discusses the special session and recent bills passed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Lance Harris talks about recently bills passed, which refers to Governor Edwards' power to issue executive orders during a health crisis. Rep. Harris also talks about another bill that will make it hard for municipalities to defund police departments with the input of residents.

Latest News

News

Lance Harris talks about developments in the special session

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Four Die in Hornbeck Trailer Fire

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a late night mobile home fire that claimed the lives of four people and two pet dogs.

News

Rumored mass grave of African Americans killed in 1940s Alexandria riot

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
In the wake of riots and protests about social injustice, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and others gathered Friday morning to discuss an investigation of a rumored mass grave of African Americans killed in an Alexandria riot from the 1940s. Dr. Douglas Bristol, from the University of Southern Mississippi, discusses the meeting.

News

State Fire Marshal investigating Grant Parish fire

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Montgomery.

State

Jefferson Street Pocket Park Dedicated in Natchitoches

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Kelli M. West
Natchitoches dedicated a new pocket park on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, located on Jefferson Street next to Fort St. Jean Baptiste State Historic Site.