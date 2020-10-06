Alexandria Fire Dept. receives new ATV from Firehouse Subs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Exciting news for the City of Alexandria: the fire department received an emergency medical service ATV from Firehouse Subs on Tuesday morning.

The $29,000 grant covering the cost of the vehicle donated by Firehouse Subs and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will be used for search and rescues and anything emergency medical services related.

Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King tells KALB the Polaris will be used in parishes across the state.

With Delta now being named as a major hurricane, King says the vehicle could end up in New Orleans, possibly Mississippi or even Alabama this weekend.

The almost $30,000 grant is the first to be given out by Firehouse Subs to Alexandria this year.

Chief King says he and the department are looking forward to having the vehicle, along with other life-saving equipment.

“Any time we can put a piece of emergency equipment in that makes our job easier, it just makes you feel good inside because our mission is to protect the public and to help the public at all times.”

Chief King says the vehicle could’ve been used in a search and rescue in Grant Parish on Tuesday morning.

This is the fifth donation given out by Firehouse Subs to Alexandria, totaling at close to $80,000. No city money was used to purchase the vehicle.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation helps first responders across the country.

