Advertisement

Apple expected to reveal new iPhone Oct. 13

It should have 5G capabilities
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple fans have been waiting for a date. Now they have one.

The tech giant is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.

Apple has sent out invitations for an event on that date. Its title reads, “Hi, Speed.”

Apple is likely to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless network.

Apple usually announces new iPhones in September.

But this year, Apple took the unusual step of using its September event to show off other products rather than its latest iPhones.

This year’s iPhone launch was delayed after the pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Apple previously said new iPhones would be shipped slightly later than normal this year.

Next week’s event starts at 1 p.m. ET and can be livestreamed on Apple’s website.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Historic building opens as new business in Bunkie

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
A historic building in downtown Bunkie reopened Tuesday as Griffin's Antiques and Main Street Market with 68 booths selling items from local vendors.

National

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Leesville man makes more than $1,000 in one-week during the pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
"When the stimulus checks came out in March," Trevor Lecompte explained. "I made over a grand in one week."

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

Latest News

News

Cenla officials preparing for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Residents in Central Louisiana have been repairing and recovering from the damages caused by Hurricane Laura. Now only six weeks later, they are having to get ready for yet another storm.

News

Rapides Parish preparations for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Sonya Wiley-Gremillion with the Rapides Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness about the parish's preparations for Hurricane Delta.

Entertainment

‘Dune’ ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Bahr
The 2020 theatrical release calendar is getting even slimmer.

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.

National Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid.

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.