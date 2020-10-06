Cenla officials preparing for Hurricane Delta

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents in Central Louisiana have been repairing and recovering from the damages caused by Hurricane Laura. Now only six weeks later, they are having to get ready for yet another storm.

Rick Allen, the Mayor of Leesville, said that despite the recovery process, homes and businesses may not be ready to take on another storm.

“Thousands and thousands of construction projects are going on because of damages from Hurricane Laura, so people still have roofs open. They still have tarps on their roofs that are obviously not as watertight like how their real roof is so some people could see more damage from just rain," said Allen

The City of Alexandria just completed their rounds of tree debris cleanup from Hurricane Laura and are advising citizens that if they have any more debris, to not put that on the curbside to prevent having clogged drains which could lead to flooding.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said, “We are in our last week of debris cleanup. We pretty much finished that so we are asking residents to not stack any more debris on the curbside because that’s going to hamper water flow, certainly during this hurricane. We need you to wait until later to do that.”

Mayor Allen said he’s reaching back out to the commissioner of insurance to see if residents will have to pay another deductible this year.

“People were struck with huge deductibles in their insurance and from what I understand, that deductible covers them for the whole year so they wouldn’t have to pay another deductible which could be massive for some of these people," said Allen.

There will be a sandbag distribution site in Leesville at the Leesville Golf Course for residents who need sandbags.

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain added that their parish still has sandbags from Hurricane Laura in case anyone needs them.

Local officials are expecting some flash flooding in low lying areas.

