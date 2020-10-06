Charles Mayeux, Jr. granted new trial by SCOTUS due to non-unanimous verdict

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The United States Supreme Court has vacated the conviction and sentence of the former police chief and assistant fire chief of Evergreen for the March 2015 murder of his wife. The case will now head back to the 12th Judicial District Court in Avoyelles Parish for a new trial.

Post-conviction attorneys for Charles Mayeux, Jr., The Promise of Justice Initiative out of New Orleans, successfully argued for a new trial based off the original 10-2 jury verdict, which is now unconstitutional due to an April 2020 United States Supreme Court decision in Ramos v. Louisiana - which requires unanimous jury verdicts.

Shelly Mayeux, his wife of less than a year, was found dead inside of the couple’s burning home in March 2015. It was undisputed that she died before the fire, but the cause of death could not be determined. Mayeux, Jr. was sentenced to life in prison in Sept. 2017. The Louisiana Supreme Court upheld the conviction in Jan. 2020, but that was before the law changed.

Mayeux, Jr. was represented by Chad Guillot during his trial. The case was originally prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Tony Salario and Michael Kelly, as well as District Attorney Charlie Riddle.

We reached out to Mr. Riddle about the judgement, he told us it wasn’t unexpected given the change in the law and that “we did not oppose the motion because he was entitled to it.”

There’s no word yet on when a new trial date will be set in the 12th JDC.

