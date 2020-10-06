Cleco preparing for Hurricane Delta

The following information has been provided by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - Cleco is closely monitoring Hurricane Delta, as meteorologists are predicting it could make landfall on the Louisiana coast early Saturday morning.

“While the projected path of Hurricane Delta may change, we’ve activated our storm teams, and we’re securing additional workers and equipment, so that we’re ready to respond if the current projection holds,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Customers should prepare too. As we near the end of hurricane season, now is not the time to let your guard down.”

In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured approximately 400 distribution line mechanics and 250 vegetation specialists and made arrangements for logistics like lodging and fuel.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor Hurricane Delta and secure additional resources as needed based on the latest projection,” said Lass.

Customers encouraged to:

Prepare a storm kit. Gather supplies you might need for an outage, including a flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Test run portable generators. Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring and never operate a generator in an enclosed space like a garage.

Remember to call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity. For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit cleco.com and follow us on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

