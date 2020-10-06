Advertisement

Coast Guard Vice Commandant tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By USCG
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the United States Coast Guard:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (USCG) - On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend.

The Coast Guard is following established policies for COVID, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing. According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine.

In accordance with established Coast Guard COVID policies, Admiral Ray will be quarantining from home.

Since April, the Coast Guard has been following CDC, DoD and DHS guidelines for temperature testing, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, and the wearing of masks when social distancing is not possible. The Coast Guard remains ready to ensure our Nation’s maritime safety, security and stewardship.

