Advertisement

FEMA mobile recovery center to return to La Salle Parish

FEMA is continuing to take damage claims at its drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers. It has also opened up new mobile registration sites in Jackson and Union Parish.
FEMA is continuing to take damage claims at its drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers. It has also opened up new mobile registration sites in Jackson and Union Parish.
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will have a mobile registration intake center in Jena.

The center’s hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 13.

FEMA will be assisting residents with registration and answering questions about DSNAP, the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, that provides qualifying residents with help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster.

The mobile center will be located in the parking lot of the town’s park located at 1326 Terral St. Jena, LA 71342. No appointment is necessary.

People are asked to wear a face mask and remain in their car.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leesville man makes more than $1,000 in one-week during the pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
One local says he found a steady job during the pandemic, and he wants other residents to know about it.

News

Rep. Daryl Deshotel talks special session, Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with State Rep. Daryl Deshotel about the special session in progress and the possible impact Hurricane Delta could have on Avoyelles Parish.

News

State Treasurer Schroder discusses projected Delta impact

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder about the potential economic impact the state could face from Hurricane Delta.

News

Historic building opens as new business in Bunkie

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A historic building in downtown Bunkie reopened Tuesday as Griffin's Antiques and Main Street Market with 68 booths selling items from local vendors.

Latest News

News

Leesville man makes more than $1,000 in one-week during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
"When the stimulus checks came out in March," Trevor Lecompte explained. "I made over a grand in one week."

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Cenla officials preparing for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Residents in Central Louisiana have been repairing and recovering from the damages caused by Hurricane Laura. Now only six weeks later, they are having to get ready for yet another storm.

News

Rapides Parish preparations for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Sonya Wiley-Gremillion with the Rapides Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness about the parish's preparations for Hurricane Delta.

News

Griffin’s Antiques and Main Street Market opens in downtown Bunkie

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
A historic building in downtown Bunkie reopened Tuesday as Griffin's Antiques and Main Street Market with 68 booths selling items from local vendors.

News

Cenla officials preparing for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Local officials are expecting some flash flooding in low lying areas from Hurricane Delta.