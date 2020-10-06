FEMA mobile recovery center to return to La Salle Parish

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will have a mobile registration intake center in Jena.

The center’s hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 13.

FEMA will be assisting residents with registration and answering questions about DSNAP, the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, that provides qualifying residents with help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster.

The mobile center will be located in the parking lot of the town’s park located at 1326 Terral St. Jena, LA 71342. No appointment is necessary.

People are asked to wear a face mask and remain in their car.

