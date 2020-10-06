Fresh out of prison, former Ascension Parish captured in South Carolina after being on the run for crimes against children

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A former Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) deputy, who was released from prison just seven months ago, has been captured by authorities in York County, S.C. after being on the run since Oct. 1.

Former APSO deputy, Todd Tripp, 31, of Sorrento, was wanted on three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and unlawful use or access of social media.

APSO spokesperson Allison Hudson announced Tuesday, Oct. 6 Tripp was captured in South Carolina and would be transported back to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.

Investigators with the APSO Juvenile Unit says it received a report Tuesday, Sept. 29 about Tripp, a registered sex offender, having contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile who lives in another parish.

Detectives say they determined Tripp met the victim on a social media dating site under a false name and allegedly began actively engaging with the juvenile.

Detectives allege Tripp met with the juvenile on at least three different occasions and engaged in sexual activity.

In 2017, Tripp was sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to numerous child pornography charges.

Under the plea agreement, Judge Jessie LeBlanc also gave Tripp several post-prison conditions, including five years of probation with the following stipulations:

Mental health evaluation and recommended treatment

Sex offender evaluation and treatment

No contact with victims

No internet or social media usage

No unsupervised contact with children

Forfeiture of all electronic devices in possession of APSO

Must register and notify as sex offender or child predator for 25 years

The above conditions must be completed and adhered to while on probation following release, along with general probation conditions, court officials say.

Tripp already has spent more than two and a half years behind bars, according to online jail records in Ascension Parish.

Tripp, a former sheriff’s deputy for one and a half years, was arrested three times in the fall of 2013 on child porn, carnal knowledge, and other charges, but was released on bail. Tripp was fired after his initial arrest in September of 2013.

