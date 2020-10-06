Advertisement

Games moved from Friday night to Thursday ahead of Hurricane Delta

(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Nearly every Central Louisiana high school football team has moved their game from Friday to Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Here are the games that have been moved:

Pineville vs Leesville

Iowa vs Marksville

Pine Prairie vs Montgomery

Bolton vs Buckeye

Lakeview vs Menard

Tioga vs Jena

Grant vs Pickering

Many vs Red River

Avoyelles vs Winnfield

Ferriday vs Rayville

LaSalle vs Franklin Parish

This story will be added to if other teams decided to move their game.

