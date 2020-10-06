Games moved from Friday night to Thursday ahead of Hurricane Delta
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Nearly every Central Louisiana high school football team has moved their game from Friday to Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Delta.
Here are the games that have been moved:
Pineville vs Leesville
Iowa vs Marksville
Pine Prairie vs Montgomery
Bolton vs Buckeye
Lakeview vs Menard
Tioga vs Jena
Grant vs Pickering
Many vs Red River
Avoyelles vs Winnfield
Ferriday vs Rayville
LaSalle vs Franklin Parish
This story will be added to if other teams decided to move their game.
