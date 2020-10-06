Gov. Edwards to speak at 3 p.m. as Delta takes aim

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. as the threat of Hurricane Delta looms in the state’s forecast.

We will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

Tuesday morning, Hurricane Delta strengthened into a Category 2 storm and is forecast to make landfall overnight Friday, potentially as a major hurricane.

