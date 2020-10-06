Advertisement

Griffin’s Antiques and Main Street Market opens in downtown Bunkie

The building constructed in 1904 was once a department store and an antique store
By Rachael Penton
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A century-old building on Main Street Bunkie has a fresh facade and started a new chapter on Tuesday morning.

“We did it and it’s working and it’s successful and they’re here and it’s working,” says co-owner Claire Pilgreen.

Inside the historic building is a 50s style soda bar serving freshly made food, including artisan cupcakes and homemade pies.

“It’s so nice that we’re taking older buildings and making it all new again and people are able to come and visit and socialize. There are places to eat. There are places to look at and they have wonderful local crafts,” says shopper Deana Wright.

Griffin's Antiques and Main Street Market sells homemade pies and cupcakes.
Griffin's Antiques and Main Street Market sells homemade pies and cupcakes.

“There is nothing that screams supporting local more than Griffin’s does.”

Claire Pilgreen

Throughout the two-story building, that’s now been completely refurbished, you’ll find 68 booths with a variety of products. They’ve got everything from artwork and home decor to antiques and all-natural products.

“It’s all homemade. It’s unique. It’s not something you can find at a department store. It’s all handcrafted,” says shopper Kristen Veillon.

There are 68 booths with a variety of products from local vendors.
There are 68 booths with a variety of products from local vendors.

Co-owner, Claire Pilgreen says the booths give people a place to sell their products, with all of the money going back into the local community.

“The majority of them are right here in our schools and our businesses and are right down the road - our families, our friends,” says Pilgreen. “This is the true epitome of supporting local,” she adds.

Leslie Merrick is also a co-owner of the space.

Griffin’s Antiques and Main Street Market is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Booth rental for vendors starts around $40 a month.

Griffin’s Antiques and Main Street Market on Facebook

