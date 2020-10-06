Advertisement

Important dates for La. residents voting in the 2020 presidential election

(WHSV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. presidential election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The following dates are important dates for Louisiana residents who wish to vote in the presidential election:

  • Monday, Oct. 5 - The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail
  • Tuesday, Oct. 13 - The deadline to register to vote online through the Louisiana Secretary of State’s GeauxVote Online Registration System. Click here to register to vote.
  • Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 - Early voting for the presidential election will be held in Louisiana from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding Sunday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 25.
  • Friday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. - The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our by clicking here or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters)
  • Monday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. - The deadline for a Registrar of Voters to receive a voted mail ballot (other than military and overseas voters)

For more information on voter registration and voting in Louisiana, click here to visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

