In ‘Time,’ love and a family waylaid by incarceration

By Jake Coyle
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Many films have sought to capture the impact of America’s prison industrial complex, but “Time” is something else.

The film, which Amazon will release in select theaters Friday and launch on Amazon Prime next week, is a lyrical, black-and-white montage that digs into the long-term ache of incarceration.

It uses home videos taken over two decades to capture a family’s struggles while a father and husband is imprisoned.

Rob Richardson got 60 years for trying to hold up a bank in 1997, even though no one was hurt and no money was taken. His wife spent the next 21 years working to get him freed.

