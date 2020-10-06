Advertisement

LC to hold Virtual Preview Day for high school students Oct. 24

Louisiana College hosting virtual preview day.
Louisiana College hosting virtual preview day.(Louisiana College)
By Aaron Quartemont
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE La. (Louisiana College) - Louisiana College will be hosting a Virtual Preview Day Saturday, October 24, from 1 – 3 p.m.

This event will be similar to one held in the spring just after COVID-19 closed down campuses across the country. It offers prospective students a tour of LC’s campus and interviews and segments with professors without having to attend a large group meeting.

“We try to recreate the in-person preview day as much as possible” said Rose Smoak, North Louisiana Regional Admissions Counselor, and a 2017 LC theatre graduate.

The event includes virtual tours of all of the campus, including residence halls, academic buildings, student life areas, and more. Future Wildcats and their families will also be introduced to various groups on campus such as student clubs and organizations, athletics, Res-Life. Current students will also share their stories and experiences.

“Following on the success of a Virtual Preview Day this past April we trust hundreds of prospective students and their families will join us Oct. 24 to learn more about LC’s distinctive student learning experience,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Indeed, we look forward to being able to host families on campus in 2021, but until then a virtual approach will have to suffice. We also encourage individual campus visits by prospective students seeking more information and connection with faculty, current students, coaches and financial aid.”

Two students who attend the event will also be the recipients of a $1000 scholarship. And all students who pre-register for Preview Day will have the $25 application fee waived until the end of October. For more information on how to sign up for Virtual Preview Day, go to lacollege.edu/previewday.

