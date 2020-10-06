Advertisement

Leesville man makes more than $1,000 in one-week during the pandemic

By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - One local says he found a steady job during the pandemic, and he wants other residents to know about it.

“I was averaging about $18 to $24 an hour [and] about four-grand a month,” Trevor Lecompte said.

The pandemic did not slow Lecompte down either. Instead, it sped business up.

“When the stimulus checks came out in March,” Lecompte explained. “I made over a grand in one week.”

Lecompte made this money by delivering meals for DoorDash.

“They even have incentives for their drivers too,” Lecompte continued to explain. “Where it is peak pay from 11 to 1, it can range from a dollar to three dollars extra a delivery.”

According to Lecompte, DoorDash is always looking for more employees.

“Anybody who wants to work,” Lecompte said. “All they have to do is sign up on the website.”

This job provides Lecompte a safe source of income during a time when finding a job is not easy.

“Here in Leesville, they just started last Tuesday,” Lecompte said.

People in need of a job are encouraged to apply.

