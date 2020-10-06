Live: Joe Biden Town Hall hosted by NBC’s Lester Holt
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(NBC News) - NBC News' Lester Holt anchors a live town hall discussion with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, October 5th in Miami, Fla.
A socially-distanced audience of undecided voters will be asking Biden where he stands on the critical issues impacting their lives.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.