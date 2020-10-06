Advertisement

LSU officials working to potentially move football game against Missouri due to Hurricane Delta

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Steve Schneider and Amanda Lindsley
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are working to possibly move Saturday’s football game against SEC-East rival Missouri to a venue in Missouri because of Hurricane Delta, multiple sources tell WAFB 9Sports Director Steve Schneider.

Hurricane Delta, a category 4 storm, is expected to impact the Baton Rouge area late Friday, Oct. 9 into early Saturday, Oct. 10.

The game was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

LSU officials would not confirm or deny a change of venue, only saying an official announcement on the game can be expected soon.

At this time there is no information about a kickoff time for Saturday, Oct. 10 game.

No. 16 LSU is looking for a second straight win before it heads to Florida for a big showdown next weekend in what could become a third straight road game in the SEC.

LSU has never played football in Columbia but did host Missouri at Death Valley for Ed Orgeron’s first game as interim head coach.

The Missouri Tigers still have reservations to stay in Baton Rouge this weekend, according to school officials who talked to KOMU in Columbia, which also reported LSU has a block of rooms booked for this weekend in Missouri.

