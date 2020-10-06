Metoyer returns to action after ACL injury

BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga linebacker Shawn Metoyer returned to action last week while making several big tackles in the Indians win over Buckeye.

Last year, Metoyer didn’t play because of a torn ACL injury. Tioga head coach Kevin Cook said that he’s proud to see Shawn back to full health

“Shawn is a tremendous athlete,” Cook said. “We’re proud that he got out there and played a full game. He’s working back into shape. He’s a big boy that’s full of muscle. He is quite the football player and I think he’s going to be a great linebacker.”

Metoyer and the Indians continue their season on Thursday as they travel to Jena to take on the Giants at 7:00 p.m.

