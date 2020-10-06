New developments in search for missing Sabine Parish woman

MANY, La. (KSLA) — Authorities say there are new developments in their quest to find a missing Sabine Parish woman.

Searchers have found items believed to belong to 27-year-old Taylor Nichole Nichols.

The shoes, a face mask, a $5 bill and leggings that are believed to have been purchased at Walmart in Many were discovered scattered in woods.

“These items are believed to belong to Taylor Nichols,” says a Facebook post by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made early Monday morning as about 30 first responders, sheriff’s deputies, police officers and cadaver dogs searched that area and a field located between that store and Patrick-Miller Tractor Co., the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

That’s the same field where her ID previously was located.

