Panthers look to slow down Bolton’s Tatum

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One game that’s still happening on Friday is Bolton traveling to Buckeye.

In 2019, Bolton ran away with this matchup winning 41-22. This year Buckeye has intentions of changing that result, but they’ll have to slow down Bolton’s Delvrick Tatum.

“He’s a very good athlete,” Buckeye head coach Jonathan Landry said. “He’s given us fits the last few years that we’ve played them. They’re running a different offense this year which gives him the ability to be in space more. You have to try to rush the passer and be disciplined in your rush lanes. The last thing we want is for them to be running around back there.”

Buckeye will try to slow down Delvrick and Bolton on Friday night when they head to Deville for a 7:00 kick-off.

