Pres. Trump video tells public, ‘Don’t be afraid’

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump tweeted a new video, taped after he returned to the White House, in which he tells the American public not to be afraid of COVID-19.

In his message, Trump says he has “learned so much” about the virus he contracted. And he says: “Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives.”

Trump was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by a team of some of the country’s best doctors and he received an experimental drug not readily available to the public.

The president told those who do not have access to the same level of care that they had little to fear.

“Don’t be afraid of it,” he said. “You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines.”

Trump also defended his decision to continue traveling and holding events before he got sick, saying he “knew there’s danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front. I led.”

COVID-19 has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. and more than a million worldwide.

