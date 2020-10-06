Advertisement

‘Saturday Night Live’ has best season opener since 2016

This image released by NBC shows Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, left, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden during the "First Debate" Cold Open on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Oct. 3, 2020.
This image released by NBC shows Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, left, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden during the "First Debate" Cold Open on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Oct. 3, 2020.(NBC | AP)
By David Bauder
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The big debate between Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey was a winner in the ratings.

The Nielsen company says NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” had its biggest season premiere audience since 2016 and second-biggest in 12 years.

The show opened by satirizing the week’s presidential debate, with Baldwin in his familiar role as President Donald Trump and Jim Carrey debuting as Joe Biden.

The hiring of two big-named stars for the roles illustrate how the autumn of presidential election years is particularly important to the long-running comedy show.

It was the most-watched entertainment program of the week with 8.24 million viewers.

