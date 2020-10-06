Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana hires chief medical officer to provide enhanced medical treatment for tribal citizens

MARKSVILLE, La. (Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana) - In order to expand the Tribe’s medical services, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana has created the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) which has been filled by Dr. Arthur Webb, MD. Dr. Webb joins the Tribe’s staff with more than 20 years of experience as a practicing physician and is committed to enhancing and expanding the Tribe’s healthcare services for its citizens. Through this role, he will ensure that Tribal citizens have access to a full scope of medical treatment as well as preventative care.

“While the health and wellbeing of our citizens has always been top priority, it has become especially important over the past several months as we have worked to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. “Dr. Webb has so much compassion for his patients, understands Native American culture and has a wealth of experience in public health, which is why we’re confident that he will be an excellent fit for this role. We’re excited to see the good that Dr. Webb is able to do for our citizens.”

In his most recent role, Dr. Webb explored his passion for public health by assisting various Native American tribes across the country as a physician for Indian Health Services (IHS) over the past eight years. He also served as the medical director for the U.S Secret Service under the Obama Administration, Clinical Director for the United States Department of Justice and Emergency Medicine Physician at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD.

Dr. Webb received his doctorate from Georgetown University School of Medicine, master’s degree in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and bachelor’s degree from Penn State. Additionally, he published his research in a peer review journal.

“My greatest passion as a physician is finding ways to help those that need it most and not just meeting their immediate needs, but providing them with preventative care,” said Dr. Arthur Webb, MD, Chief Medical Officer for the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. “For this reason, I am extremely committed to working with Tribal leadership to bring complete wrap-around medical services to Tunica-Biloxi citizens across the country.”

Dr. Webb will work to create full-service medical clinics on the Tunica-Biloxi reservation in Marksville and at its center in Houston. His goal is to provide everything from dental care to podiatry and beyond to Tribal citizens through clinics and to pay particular attention to screenings and preventative care.

Additionally, as a part of the Tribe’s commitment to provide benefits to all Tribal members, regardless of location, Dr. Webb and the Tribal Council are working to provide telehealth services by way of virtual appointments.

“With Tribal members across the country, the Tribal Council expressed that it was particularly important to meet all Tunica-Biloxi citizens' needs, not just those that live close to the reservation,” said Dr. Webb. “By providing all of these new resources, we hope to educate Tribal citizens on the importance of being proactive when it comes to their health.”

For updates and information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and its healthcare services, visit - https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. All rights reserved.