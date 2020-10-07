9-year-old testifies before lawmakers after controversial BB gun suspension in virtual class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish nine-year-old who was suspended from school for having a BB gun in his home testified before lawmakers in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

Ka Mauri Harrison and his dad appeared before a House Education Committee to explain their reaction to the six-day suspension.

The committee is considering a bill that provides for judicial review of certain discipline cases and requires public schools to develop protocols for disciplining kids learning online.

The attorney general has come out in support of Ka Mauri and his family, arguing the little boy’s home could not be considered an extension of the school.

Ka Mauri’s dad and their attorney say they understand the gravity of this situation and how it could help other kids moving forward.

“If you guys pass this, we will be the first state in the United States to recognize this issue and we will be the first state to create policy and procedures to protect virtual learning students and that would be awesome,” said the family’s attorney Chelsea Cusimano.

If the House passes the bill, it moves onto the full Senate. Lawmakers say they expect it to easily pass.

