Advertisement

9th JDC’s 2020 opening of court

The Rapides Parish 9th Judicial Court and Alexandria Bar Association hold annual tradition
2020 OPENING OF COURT
2020 OPENING OF COURT(KALB)
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before the Rapides Parish 9th Judicial Courthouse had air conditioning and heat, they would close during hot summer months. Then in September, once things cooled, the courthouse would reopen.

That’s how the ceremonial opening of court began. Now it’s done as a local tradition to welcome judges, attorneys, clerks and people who serve the law community back to the courthouse. The court and the Alexandria Bar Association organized the ceremony.

It’s also used to honor deceased attorneys and legal professionals. New Central Louisiana attorneys were also introduced. The ceremony included an ABA’s awards ceremony.

The ABA president Jonathan Stokes explained despite the pandemic, they wanted to keep the tradition going.

“The thought of not doing that in 2020 and missing out on that it seemed like a dereliction of duty to me. And it seemed like we had an obligation to try to do it in a safe manner,” Stokes said. “We were able to acknowledge and give the appropriate recognition where it’s deserved. Law is here to serve the people. I know sometimes people may lose sight of that.”

Stokes said people that aren’t in the legal profession may not understand that the law is for them.

“With the judges and the attorneys and the elected officials we’re all here to serve the people,” Stokes explained. “I think that’s part of the benefit of this ceremony is that we come together, and we remind ourselves of that.”

If you missed the ceremony watch it here, on the Alexandria Bar Association’s YouTube page.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Avoyelles Parish expecting direct hit from Hurricane Delta

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Hurricane Delta’s current path has the storm heading towards Avoyelles Parish.

News

Cenla storm prep, recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

VOD Recordings

Sarah Trichel

Updated: 2 hours ago
State Conservationist, Sarah Trichel, talks about how the NRCS Louisiana programs help farmers and ranchers state-wide.

News

“Life-threatening wind” forecast to impact south central, central Louisiana with Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The latest on Hurricane Delta

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Jamie Shelton

Updated: 2 hours ago
Central Management COO, Jamie Shelton, says there is still time to register for the Run For Your Life 5K event.

VOD Recordings

Richard Arsenault

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a special Neblett, Beard and Arsenault Legal Difference segment, Richard Arsenault, talks about receiving the "Causidicus Award".

VOD Recordings

Charles Smith

Updated: 2 hours ago
Peabody Coach, Charles Smith, talks basketball and his documentary, "Chasing 1000 Wins" returns to KALB-TV.

VOD Recordings

Sonya Wiley-Gremillion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rapides Parish OHSEP Director, Sonya Wiley-Gremillion talks about making preparations for Hurricane Delta.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Central Louisiana’s first playground for special needs kids opens in Alexandria

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The first all-inclusive playground for children with special needs opens in Central Louisiana.