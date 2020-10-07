9th JDC’s 2020 opening of court

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before the Rapides Parish 9th Judicial Courthouse had air conditioning and heat, they would close during hot summer months. Then in September, once things cooled, the courthouse would reopen.

That’s how the ceremonial opening of court began. Now it’s done as a local tradition to welcome judges, attorneys, clerks and people who serve the law community back to the courthouse. The court and the Alexandria Bar Association organized the ceremony.

It’s also used to honor deceased attorneys and legal professionals. New Central Louisiana attorneys were also introduced. The ceremony included an ABA’s awards ceremony.

The ABA president Jonathan Stokes explained despite the pandemic, they wanted to keep the tradition going.

“The thought of not doing that in 2020 and missing out on that it seemed like a dereliction of duty to me. And it seemed like we had an obligation to try to do it in a safe manner,” Stokes said. “We were able to acknowledge and give the appropriate recognition where it’s deserved. Law is here to serve the people. I know sometimes people may lose sight of that.”

Stokes said people that aren’t in the legal profession may not understand that the law is for them.

“With the judges and the attorneys and the elected officials we’re all here to serve the people,” Stokes explained. “I think that’s part of the benefit of this ceremony is that we come together, and we remind ourselves of that.”

If you missed the ceremony watch it here, on the Alexandria Bar Association’s YouTube page.

