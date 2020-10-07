Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish expecting direct hit from Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH (KALB) - Hurricane Delta’s current path has the storm heading towards Avoyelles Parish.

The Avoyelles Parish Office for Emergency Preparedness is advising residents to stock up on water and non-perishable foods for at least three to four days in case something were to happen to the water wells.

The office said that Hurricane Delta could cause downed power lines and damage to roofs and homes that were already damaged by Hurricane Laura.

Joseph Frank, the Director of the Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness, said they were fortunate to not be as badly affected as other parishes were from Hurricane Laura, but they are now in the direct path of Hurricane Delta. He is advising residents to stay safe not only during the same but after as well.

“It looks like the eye is going to be within miles of Avoyelles Parish if not right over Avoyelles Parish. My main concern is while all of this is going on and even afterward, ask people not to go sightseeing. It just causes problems for our responders out there. If you’re driving, it puts you at risk and it also puts our first responders at risk,” said Frank.

If residents in Avoyelles Parish need sandbags, they can go to the Avoyelles Parish Barn in Mansura to pick some up. Frank advises those with sandbags to keep them even after the storm passes in case of another storm.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm prep, recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

9th JDC’s 2020 opening of court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Rapides Parish 9th Judicial Court and Alexandria Bar Association hold the annual tradition

VOD Recordings

Sarah Trichel

Updated: 2 hours ago
State Conservationist, Sarah Trichel, talks about how the NRCS Louisiana programs help farmers and ranchers state-wide.

News

“Life-threatening wind” forecast to impact south central, central Louisiana with Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The latest on Hurricane Delta

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Jamie Shelton

Updated: 2 hours ago
Central Management COO, Jamie Shelton, says there is still time to register for the Run For Your Life 5K event.

VOD Recordings

Richard Arsenault

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a special Neblett, Beard and Arsenault Legal Difference segment, Richard Arsenault, talks about receiving the "Causidicus Award".

VOD Recordings

Charles Smith

Updated: 2 hours ago
Peabody Coach, Charles Smith, talks basketball and his documentary, "Chasing 1000 Wins" returns to KALB-TV.

VOD Recordings

Sonya Wiley-Gremillion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rapides Parish OHSEP Director, Sonya Wiley-Gremillion talks about making preparations for Hurricane Delta.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Central Louisiana’s first playground for special needs kids opens in Alexandria

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The first all-inclusive playground for children with special needs opens in Central Louisiana.