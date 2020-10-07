Avoyelles Parish expecting direct hit from Hurricane Delta

AVOYELLES PARISH (KALB) - Hurricane Delta’s current path has the storm heading towards Avoyelles Parish.

The Avoyelles Parish Office for Emergency Preparedness is advising residents to stock up on water and non-perishable foods for at least three to four days in case something were to happen to the water wells.

The office said that Hurricane Delta could cause downed power lines and damage to roofs and homes that were already damaged by Hurricane Laura.

Joseph Frank, the Director of the Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness, said they were fortunate to not be as badly affected as other parishes were from Hurricane Laura, but they are now in the direct path of Hurricane Delta. He is advising residents to stay safe not only during the same but after as well.

“It looks like the eye is going to be within miles of Avoyelles Parish if not right over Avoyelles Parish. My main concern is while all of this is going on and even afterward, ask people not to go sightseeing. It just causes problems for our responders out there. If you’re driving, it puts you at risk and it also puts our first responders at risk,” said Frank.

If residents in Avoyelles Parish need sandbags, they can go to the Avoyelles Parish Barn in Mansura to pick some up. Frank advises those with sandbags to keep them even after the storm passes in case of another storm.

