Advertisement

Bill to define how students should behave during virtual learning advances to House

A bill to define how students should behave while participating in virtual learning advanced to the House flood Wednesday, Oct. 7.
A bill to define how students should behave while participating in virtual learning advanced to the House flood Wednesday, Oct. 7.(WAFB)
By Matt Houston
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers want schools to spell out exactly how they expect students to behave while they’re engaging in virtual learning.

The push comes after a 9-year-old in Jefferson Parish was suspended for moving a BB gun in his room out of the way while he was attending online class. The school punished him as if he had brought the toy gun to campus. That 4th grader, Ka’mauri Harrison, testified at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.

His family is suing the Jefferson Parish School Board and hopes to changes the law to make sure his suspension can be removed from his record.

“We can’t undo what’s happened since September 11, but we can clear this child’s record. That would be a great step in the right direction,” said Chelsea Brener Cusimano, the Harrison family’s attorney.

The bill advanced to the House floor without opposition.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish Warrant Clinic

Updated: moments ago
|
By GRAE: Growing Real Alternatives Everywhere
The clinic is an opportunity for people with outstanding traffic and misdemeanor charges to clear their warrants and reset their court dates.

News

Cenla storm prep, recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Cleco has secured nearly 2,000 additional workers to respond to Hurricane Delta

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Cahill
Hurricane Delta threatens to be the second hurricane to hit Cleco’s service territory in less than six weeks.

News

Lauren Daigle streams benefit concert for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Alan Quartemont
The concert will feature stripped-down renditions of some of Daigle’s most popular hits.

News

Lauren Daigle streams benefit concert for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Lauren Daigle is one of the biggest names in Christian music. The Lafayette native is also a crossover success with her Grammy-winning song "You Say." When Daigle saw the destruction left by Hurricane Laura, she wanted to do something. So she's using her musical talents in a special online, streaming concert this Sunday. All the proceeds will go to hurricane relief.

Latest News

News

Alexandria preparing for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jim Smilie
Workers with the City of Alexandria are actively preparing for the possibility of high winds and heavy rain Friday from Hurricane Delta, currently projected to make landfall south of Lafayette midday Friday.

State

Pres. Trump urges Gulf Coast to prepare for storm

Updated: 41 minutes ago
President Donald Trump says he has spoken with the governors of Texas and Louisiana about Hurricane Delta and says that residents should heed the directions of state and local officials.

News

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall on preparing for Delta

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about the city's preparations for Hurricane Delta.

State

9-year-old testifies before lawmakers after controversial BB gun suspension in virtual class

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meg Gatto
The Jefferson Parish nine-year-old who was suspended from school for having a BB gun in his home testified before lawmakers in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

News

Avoyelles Parish expecting direct hit from Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Hurricane Delta’s current path has the storm heading towards Avoyelles Parish.