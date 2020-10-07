Bill to define how students should behave during virtual learning advances to House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers want schools to spell out exactly how they expect students to behave while they’re engaging in virtual learning.

The push comes after a 9-year-old in Jefferson Parish was suspended for moving a BB gun in his room out of the way while he was attending online class. The school punished him as if he had brought the toy gun to campus. That 4th grader, Ka’mauri Harrison, testified at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.

His family is suing the Jefferson Parish School Board and hopes to changes the law to make sure his suspension can be removed from his record.

“We can’t undo what’s happened since September 11, but we can clear this child’s record. That would be a great step in the right direction,” said Chelsea Brener Cusimano, the Harrison family’s attorney.

The bill advanced to the House floor without opposition.

