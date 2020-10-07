Advertisement

Body of missing Sabine woman found

Taylor Nichole Nichols
Taylor Nichole Nichols(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, Sabine Parish and Natchitoches Parish authorities found the body of Taylor Nichols.

Nichols was last seen on Friday, Sept. 18, at a Walmart store in Many, La.

According to a post by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities found the body west of Highway 171 in a heavily wooded area near where some of her belongings were found earlier this week.

**The body of Taylor Nichols has been found.** Sabine Parish Deputies and First Responders, along with Natchitoches...

Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy will be conducted.

