Body of missing Sabine woman found
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, Sabine Parish and Natchitoches Parish authorities found the body of Taylor Nichols.
Nichols was last seen on Friday, Sept. 18, at a Walmart store in Many, La.
According to a post by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities found the body west of Highway 171 in a heavily wooded area near where some of her belongings were found earlier this week.
Foul play is not suspected.
An autopsy will be conducted.
