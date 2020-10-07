Advertisement

City of Natchitoches encourages citizens to be prepared for Hurricane Delta

Be prepared for Hurricane Delta(City of Natchitoches)
By City of Natchitoches
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches is bracing for potential severe weather as Hurricane Delta approaches the coast of Louisiana and would like to encourage all citizens to be prepared as well.

City and parish law enforcement and emergency personnel are monitoring the storm and gearing up for this event in our area as it has the potential to impact on our community.

Due to the potential for flooding, sandbags are available at the Natchitoches City Public Works Office located at 110 Mill Street in Natchitoches. Sandbags can be picked up between 8:00 am-3:00 pm starting Thursday, October 8 and are limited to up to 15 bags per person.

Residents are encouraged to turn on the Wireless Emergency Alert via the settings option on your cell phone as these text alerts save lives by sending you updates as the storm system moves through your area. Those living in mobile homes should make plans to stay with a friend or relative until the threat of severe weather is over. As a precaution, citizens should stock up on necessary items such as water, batteries and fuel.

Public safety is the City’s top priority, so residents are advised to remain indoors during heavy rainfall and heavy winds unless an emergency makes it absolutely necessary to be on the road. Citizens are encouraged to use caution while traveling and to be aware of the following safety tips:

  • Avoid driving into standing or running water
  • Reduce speed when visibility is low
  • Always allow for extra driving time
  • Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles
  • Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to traveling

In the event of an emergency, please dial 911. To report power outages in the City of Natchitoches, please contact 318-357-3880. In the event of a widespread outage, utility workers will work to ensure power is restored as soon as possible. Please note, do not touch or move downed power lines of any kind for your safety.

