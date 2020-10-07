Hardtner Medical Center’s $30,000 donation supports CLTCC Rod Brady Practical Nursing Program

The following information has been provided by CLTCC:

JENA, La. (CLTCC) - Hardtner Medical Center recently joined a group of medical and economic development organizations in donating $30,000 to support the Practical Nursing Program offered by Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Rod Brady Campus.

“Nursing is one industry we can barely keep up with demand,” noted Rod Brady Campus Dean Laurel Comeaux.

The Practical Nursing program, which starts with 40 students, is a two-year program. Based on demand, CLTCC added a second cohort and staggered the start to allow students to enroll each Fall.

“This also allows us to provide new graduates each May,” Comeaux said.

“We are so very grateful for the support of Hardtner Medical Center and all of our financial supporters. Our partners are thrilled to have graduates each year,” said Michelle Morea, Practical Nursing lead.

“I still believe there are many who do not realize the advantages of attending a technical community college. There are so many jobs and skills that are required in our advancing technological environment that the traditional four-year university does not address. We are grateful to have a CLTCC location in LaSalle Parish to offer this needed education. Our medical center has definitely taken advantage of it over the years as they have yielded many excellent workers” stated Paul G. Mathews, Chief Executive Officer of Hardtner Medical Center in Olla, Louisiana.

“We are especially grateful for the support of local organizations like Hardtner Medical Center. They understand this is an investment in our community,” Comeaux said. “These are very good paying careers that give people who live here an opportunity to have a career and serve the health needs of our residents. After earning their Practical Nursing diploma, many of our graduates go on to earn their Registered Nursing degree. These opportunities create a real economic impact, not just for LaSalle Parish, but for our surrounding parishes as well.”

Dr. Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of student services, enrollment management and foundation relations, said, “Even amidst an unprecedented and challenging year, it’s promising to see community partners such as Hardtner, investing in local resources like the CLTCC Rod Brady campus in Jena. Hardtner’s generous support of CLTCC shows tremendous resiliency and a commitment to the essential workforce that will build a stronger future.”

“One of the cornerstones of CLTCC’s providing career and technical education is serving the local business community,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “It is extremely gratifying when a local business like Hardtner Medical Center chooses to invest in our Practical Nursing program. We are sincerely grateful for Hardtner Medical Center’s generous investment as it ensures the Rod Brady Campus will be able to continue to offer high-quality instruction to our students to meet the needs of the local community.”

