Advertisement

Hardtner Medical Center’s $30,000 donation supports CLTCC Rod Brady Practical Nursing Program

(Left to right) Michelle Morea, CLTCC; Laurel Comeaux, CLTCC; Senator Glen Womack; Dr. Heather Poole, CLTCC; Lee Richardel, Hospital Board for HMC; Paul Mathews, Hardtner Medical Center; Anna White, Hardtner Medical Center; Aimee Paul, Hardtner Medical Center; LeAnn Cupples, Hardtner Medical Center.
(Left to right) Michelle Morea, CLTCC; Laurel Comeaux, CLTCC; Senator Glen Womack; Dr. Heather Poole, CLTCC; Lee Richardel, Hospital Board for HMC; Paul Mathews, Hardtner Medical Center; Anna White, Hardtner Medical Center; Aimee Paul, Hardtner Medical Center; LeAnn Cupples, Hardtner Medical Center.(CLTCC)
By CLTCC
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by CLTCC:

JENA, La. (CLTCC) - Hardtner Medical Center recently joined a group of medical and economic development organizations in donating $30,000 to support the Practical Nursing Program offered by Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Rod Brady Campus.

“Nursing is one industry we can barely keep up with demand,” noted Rod Brady Campus Dean Laurel Comeaux.

The Practical Nursing program, which starts with 40 students, is a two-year program. Based on demand, CLTCC added a second cohort and staggered the start to allow students to enroll each Fall.

“This also allows us to provide new graduates each May,” Comeaux said.

“We are so very grateful for the support of Hardtner Medical Center and all of our financial supporters. Our partners are thrilled to have graduates each year,” said Michelle Morea, Practical Nursing lead.

“I still believe there are many who do not realize the advantages of attending a technical community college. There are so many jobs and skills that are required in our advancing technological environment that the traditional four-year university does not address. We are grateful to have a CLTCC location in LaSalle Parish to offer this needed education. Our medical center has definitely taken advantage of it over the years as they have yielded many excellent workers” stated Paul G. Mathews, Chief Executive Officer of Hardtner Medical Center in Olla, Louisiana.

“We are especially grateful for the support of local organizations like Hardtner Medical Center. They understand this is an investment in our community,” Comeaux said. “These are very good paying careers that give people who live here an opportunity to have a career and serve the health needs of our residents. After earning their Practical Nursing diploma, many of our graduates go on to earn their Registered Nursing degree. These opportunities create a real economic impact, not just for LaSalle Parish, but for our surrounding parishes as well.”

Dr. Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of student services, enrollment management and foundation relations, said, “Even amidst an unprecedented and challenging year, it’s promising to see community partners such as Hardtner, investing in local resources like the CLTCC Rod Brady campus in Jena. Hardtner’s generous support of CLTCC shows tremendous resiliency and a commitment to the essential workforce that will build a stronger future.”

“One of the cornerstones of CLTCC’s providing career and technical education is serving the local business community,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “It is extremely gratifying when a local business like Hardtner Medical Center chooses to invest in our Practical Nursing program. We are sincerely grateful for Hardtner Medical Center’s generous investment as it ensures the Rod Brady Campus will be able to continue to offer high-quality instruction to our students to meet the needs of the local community.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tyler tells us that our Wednesday calls for another nice weather day, then changes are on the way beginning on Thursday due to Delta influence.

News

How COVID has impacted Rapides Parish Schools in Phase 3

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish School Board is releasing an update on how COVID-19 has impacted schools since the transition into Phase 3 of the “Re-Opening Rapides with a Strong Start” plan.

News

Alexandria Fire Dept. receives new ATV from Firehouse Subs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The Alexandria Fire Department received an emergency medical service ATV from Firehouse Subs.

News

Leesville man makes more than $1,000 in one-week during the pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
One local says he found a steady job during the pandemic, and he wants other residents to know about it.

Latest News

State

FEMA mobile recovery center to return to La Salle Parish

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will have a mobile registration intake center in Jena.

News

Rep. Daryl Deshotel talks special session, Hurricane Delta

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with State Rep. Daryl Deshotel about the special session in progress and the possible impact Hurricane Delta could have on Avoyelles Parish.

News

State Treasurer Schroder discusses projected Delta impact

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder about the potential economic impact the state could face from Hurricane Delta.

News

Historic building opens as new business in Bunkie

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
A historic building in downtown Bunkie reopened Tuesday as Griffin's Antiques and Main Street Market with 68 booths selling items from local vendors.

News

Leesville man makes more than $1,000 in one-week during the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
"When the stimulus checks came out in March," Trevor Lecompte explained. "I made over a grand in one week."

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 17 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates