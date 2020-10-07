How COVID has impacted Rapides Parish Schools in Phase 3

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is releasing an update on how COVID-19 has impacted schools since the transition into Phase 3 of the “Re-Opening Rapides with a Strong Start” plan.

Superintendent Jeff Powell says the number of students opting for the 100% virtual option has decreased and more students are attending classes face to face. But, even with more students in the classrooms, Powell says they’ve had fewer students test positive for COVID in the last two weeks of school compared to the number of positive tests during the first two weeks of the school year. However, they have seen an increase in the number of students having to quarantine.

“Obviously with more students in school now and athletic events, band… those types of things going on, where we do see an impact is more students having to be quarantined when somebody does test positive," Powell said. "But again, minimal impact up to this point. So we’re very thankful for the hard work from our employees and our parents and our community for making sure that we’re maintaining those protocols.”

Data on how COVID has impacted schools so far during Phase 3 will be available on the Rapides Parish School Board website.

