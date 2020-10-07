‘Jurassic World’ shoot suspended after COVID-19 positives

(AP) - Filming on the new “Jurassic World” movie has been suspended for two weeks in the U.K. because of COVID-19 cases on set.

Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted Wednesday that there were “a few” positive tests for the virus. He added that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but that filming would be pausing for two weeks regardless.

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

Universal Pictures said Tuesday that the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” was being delayed a year, to June 2022. The film starring Chris Pratt is the latest to have to shut down because of a COVID case.

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

Last month, Warner Bros. halted production on “The Batman” for the same reason.

