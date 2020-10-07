Advertisement

‘Jurassic World’ shoot suspended after COVID-19 positives

A scene from "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."(Photo Credit: Universal Pictures | AP)
By Lindsay Bahr
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
(AP) - Filming on the new “Jurassic World” movie has been suspended for two weeks in the U.K. because of COVID-19 cases on set.

Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted Wednesday that there were “a few” positive tests for the virus. He added that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but that filming would be pausing for two weeks regardless.

Universal Pictures said Tuesday that the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” was being delayed a year, to June 2022. The film starring Chris Pratt is the latest to have to shut down because of a COVID case.

Last month, Warner Bros. halted production on “The Batman” for the same reason.

