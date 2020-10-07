La. Secretary of State’s Office launches GeauxBot voter information resource

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced the launch of GeauxBot, a virtual voter assistance that was created in partnership with IBM.

GeauxBot gives voters access to important election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, and polling locations/hours.

“I am excited about this new feature which will help answer voters' questions 24/7,” Ardoin said. “This is yet another way Louisiana is at the forefront of voter outreach and assistance.”

GeauxBot can be accessed by following the directions below:

Visit the Secretary of State’s voter portal

Select the blue chat icon at the bottom right of the screen. A disclaimer will appear. Please read and indicate “I accept.”

Voters will then be able to choose a topic (Voter Registration, Absentee Voting, Early Voting, Election Day Voting) or enter a specific question into the window

GeauxBot will ask prompting questions related to the voter’s question and provide relevant answers

Should the voter have further questions, the Elections Division telephone hotline (800-883-2805) is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

GeauxBot is available to help voters 24/7. For more information, click here, or call 225-922-0900.

