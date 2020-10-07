La. Secretary of State’s Office launches GeauxBot voter information resource
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced the launch of GeauxBot, a virtual voter assistance that was created in partnership with IBM.
GeauxBot gives voters access to important election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, and polling locations/hours.
“I am excited about this new feature which will help answer voters' questions 24/7,” Ardoin said. “This is yet another way Louisiana is at the forefront of voter outreach and assistance.”
GeauxBot can be accessed by following the directions below:
- Visit the Secretary of State’s voter portal
- Select the blue chat icon at the bottom right of the screen. A disclaimer will appear. Please read and indicate “I accept.”
- Voters will then be able to choose a topic (Voter Registration, Absentee Voting, Early Voting, Election Day Voting) or enter a specific question into the window
- GeauxBot will ask prompting questions related to the voter’s question and provide relevant answers
- Should the voter have further questions, the Elections Division telephone hotline (800-883-2805) is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
GeauxBot is available to help voters 24/7. For more information, click here, or call 225-922-0900.
