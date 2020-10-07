Lauren Daigle streams benefit concert for Hurricane Laura victims

(KALB) - Lauren Daigle has become one of the biggest names in Christian music. The Lafayette native is also a crossover success with the Grammy-winning song, “You Say.”

But, when Daigle saw the destruction left by Hurricane Laura, she wanted to do something. That “something” is a benefit concert that will stream online this Sunday, Oct. 11.

“Being on the road a lot now, I don’t necessarily have the same experience of waking up the next morning after a storm and helping my neighbors cut down trees or, or rake leaves and things like that,” Daigle said. “So, this was kind of the way that I can give back now. It’s different than how when I was a little girl but comes from the same heart. Hopefully, it helps a lot of people that have been affected by Hurricane Laura.”

Recorded live at the historic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, the concert will feature stripped-down renditions of some of Daigle’s most popular hits including the triple-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning single “You Say” and platinum-certified “Rescue” plus a new song. The broadcast will premiere on Veeps at 7 p.m. CST on Sunday, and will only be available to watch for 48 hours. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to The Salvation Army and American Red Cross and their efforts to provide direct support, meals and shelter for those affected by Hurricane Laura.

“It’s 100% of the proceeds,” Daigle said. “The Price Fund (Daigle’s foundation) is going to match. People who donate, people who give. And then there are some other companies that are going to be doing matches as well throughout the concert. So, if you donate during the concert, there are companies that are going to match your donation, which makes me pumped.”

Daigle said she has had the chance to visit Lake Charles to see the damage first-hand and even has relatives in Alexandria who lost power after the storm. With another storm possibly heading to the state, she had this message for her fellow-Louisianians.

“I would say don’t grow faint and don’t grow weary in doing good,” she said. "If you see someone next to you that just needs a helping hand, be that person that goes and says, I can help you carry this load.

Tickets and VIP opportunities for Lauren Daigle’s Hurricane Relief Concert begin at $25 and are now available at www.laurendaigle.com.

Lauren Daigle Hurricane Laura Relief Concert (Lauren Daigle)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.