Advertisement

Louisiana senators grapple with unemployment fund bankruptcy

Volunteers distribute food to recipients at the Giving Hope Food Pantry during a food giveaway, which was organized by City Councilmember Cindi Nguyen, in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The effort is to assist people who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers distribute food to recipients at the Giving Hope Food Pantry during a food giveaway, which was organized by City Councilmember Cindi Nguyen, in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The effort is to assist people who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Melinda Deslatte
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have started moving legislation to keep the bankruptcy of the state unemployment trust fund from triggering business tax hikes and a drop in benefits for jobless workers.

However, lawmakers and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards still have no plan for refilling the depleted fund.

Louisiana will begin to borrow money from the federal government Wednesday to pay unemployment benefits.

The Senate labor committee Tuesday advanced measures that would keep the current level of taxes on businesses that pay into the unemployment fund and the current level of benefits paid to the unemployed in place through 2021.

Louisiana’s trust fund topped $1 billion before the coronavirus outbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leesville man makes more than $1,000 in one-week during the pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
One local says he found a steady job during the pandemic, and he wants other residents to know about it.

State

Bill in La. House would prevent schools, employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Kemker
Doctors are at least months away, by the best estimates, from having access to a COVID-19 vaccine but it’s already become a topic of discussion by lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol.

State

FEMA mobile recovery center to return to La Salle Parish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will have a mobile registration intake center in Jena.

News

Rep. Daryl Deshotel talks special session, Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with State Rep. Daryl Deshotel about the special session in progress and the possible impact Hurricane Delta could have on Avoyelles Parish.

Latest News

News

State Treasurer Schroder discusses projected Delta impact

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder about the potential economic impact the state could face from Hurricane Delta.

News

Historic building opens as new business in Bunkie

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A historic building in downtown Bunkie reopened Tuesday as Griffin's Antiques and Main Street Market with 68 booths selling items from local vendors.

News

Leesville man makes more than $1,000 in one-week during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
"When the stimulus checks came out in March," Trevor Lecompte explained. "I made over a grand in one week."

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Cenla officials preparing for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Residents in Central Louisiana have been repairing and recovering from the damages caused by Hurricane Laura. Now only six weeks later, they are having to get ready for yet another storm.

News

Rapides Parish preparations for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Sonya Wiley-Gremillion with the Rapides Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness about the parish's preparations for Hurricane Delta.