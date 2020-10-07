Advertisement

Pres. Trump urges Gulf Coast to prepare for storm

This Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 satellite image made available by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:41 a.m. EDT. Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as an extremely dangerous Category 2 storm.(AP)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump says he has spoken with the governors of Texas and Louisiana about Hurricane Delta and says that residents should heed the directions of state and local officials.

The storm is expected to hit the Louisiana coast Friday night or Saturday morning. It’s the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

Trump says he was briefed on the storm and tweets: “please be prepared, be careful, and be safe!”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a pre-landfall federal emergency declaration in a letter to Trump.

Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwestern region as it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August.

