Pres. Trump urges Gulf Coast to prepare for storm

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump says he has spoken with the governors of Texas and Louisiana about Hurricane Delta and says that residents should heed the directions of state and local officials.

The storm is expected to hit the Louisiana coast Friday night or Saturday morning. It’s the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

Trump says he was briefed on the storm and tweets: “please be prepared, be careful, and be safe!”

Was just briefed on Hurricane Delta, and spoke with @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards. Please heed the directions of your State and Local Officials. We are working with them very closely — please be prepared, be careful, and be safe! https://t.co/hi01bnNV6M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a pre-landfall federal emergency declaration in a letter to Trump.

Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwestern region as it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August.

