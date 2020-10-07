Advertisement

Report: Saints considering evacuating to Indianapolis

New Orleans Saints players enter the field together
New Orleans Saints players enter the field together(Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints could evacuate to Indianapolis, Indiana due to Hurricane Delta.

Sources tell our partner Jeff Duncan at The Athletic that the Saints are considering evacuating Thursday because of Delta and have even discussed a contingency plan with the NFL to play their Monday night game against the Chargers there.

