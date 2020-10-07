Advertisement

Secretary Ardoin announces launch of GeauxBot

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin(Melinda Deslatte | AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
By Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
The following information has been provided by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin

BATON ROUGE, La. (Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is announcing the launch of GeauxBot, a virtual voter assistant created in partnership with IBM.

The IBM Watson Assistant technology grants voters access to pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is an additional resource along with the GeauxVote mobile app and GeauxVote.com, to quickly obtain the most accurate election information available.

“I am excited about this new feature which will help answer voters' questions 24/7,” Ardoin said.  “This is yet another way Louisiana is at the forefront of voter outreach and assistance”.

GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on the secretary of state website. Voters may then follow the instructions below to utilize the feature:

  • Select the blue chat icon at the bottom right of the screen. A disclaimer will appear, please read and indicate “I accept”.
  • Voters will then be able to choose a topic (Voter Registration, Absentee Voting, Early Voting, Election Day Voting) or enter a specific question into the window.
  • GeauxBot will ask prompting questions related to the voter’s question and provide relevant answers.
  • Should the voter have further questions, the Elections Division telephone hotline 800.883.2805 is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. . For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.

