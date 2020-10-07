STREAMING AT 3:30 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold press conference about Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. Edwards will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss how the state is preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Delta.

The press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge. We will stream that here and on Facebook when it begins.

“Hurricane Delta will be a very serious storm, and everyone needs to be ready for whatever it may bring,” Gov. Edwards said during Tuesday’s press conference. “Now is the time to do what you need to do to prepare for yourself, your family and pets.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday near Puerto Morelos along the northeastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Delta is expected to make a turn to the north and northeast beginning Thursday. If the current projections hold true, the Louisiana coast will feel the impact of this powerful storm.

A Louisiana landfall is likely late Friday or very early Saturday, Oct. 10, with the storm advancing into Mississippi by or before Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Watches are likely to be placed along the Louisiana coast late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, with those watches getting upgraded to warnings Thursday.

