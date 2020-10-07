Advertisement

STREAMING AT 3:30 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold press conference about Delta

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's recovery from Hurricane Laura, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's recovery from Hurricane Laura, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. Edwards will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss how the state is preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Delta.

The press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge. We will stream that here and on Facebook when it begins.

“Hurricane Delta will be a very serious storm, and everyone needs to be ready for whatever it may bring,” Gov. Edwards said during Tuesday’s press conference. “Now is the time to do what you need to do to prepare for yourself, your family and pets.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday near Puerto Morelos along the northeastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Delta is expected to make a turn to the north and northeast beginning Thursday. If the current projections hold true, the Louisiana coast will feel the impact of this powerful storm.

A Louisiana landfall is likely late Friday or very early Saturday, Oct. 10, with the storm advancing into Mississippi by or before Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Watches are likely to be placed along the Louisiana coast late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, with those watches getting upgraded to warnings Thursday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hardtner Medical Center’s $30,000 donation supports CLTCC Rod Brady Practical Nursing Program

Updated: moments ago
|
By CLTCC
The Practical Nursing program, which starts with 40 students, is a two-year program.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tyler tells us that our Wednesday calls for another nice weather day, then changes are on the way beginning on Thursday due to Delta influence.

News

How COVID has impacted Rapides Parish Schools in Phase 3

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish School Board is releasing an update on how COVID-19 has impacted schools since the transition into Phase 3 of the “Re-Opening Rapides with a Strong Start” plan.

News

Alexandria Fire Dept. receives new ATV from Firehouse Subs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The Alexandria Fire Department received an emergency medical service ATV from Firehouse Subs.

Latest News

State

State lawmakers discuss grant program for businesses, including bars

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sabrina Wilson
Inside the state capitol building, State Treasurer John Schroder defended how a $275 million grant program he’s overseeing that was set up by the legislature is going.

State

What does the revised $2.2 trillion HEROES Act mean for your wallet?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amanda Kitch
There’s no stamp of approval just yet on another official coronavirus relief bill.

State

Louisiana senators grapple with unemployment fund bankruptcy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Melinda Deslatte
Louisiana senators have started moving legislation to keep the bankruptcy of the state unemployment trust fund from triggering business tax hikes and a drop in benefits for jobless workers.

News

Leesville man makes more than $1,000 in one-week during the pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
One local says he found a steady job during the pandemic, and he wants other residents to know about it.

State

Bill in La. House would prevent schools, employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Austin Kemker
Doctors are at least months away, by the best estimates, from having access to a COVID-19 vaccine but it’s already become a topic of discussion by lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol.

State

FEMA mobile recovery center to return to La Salle Parish

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will have a mobile registration intake center in Jena.