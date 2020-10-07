Advertisement

Texas grand jury indicts Netflix for promotion of ‘Cuties’

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted streaming giant Netflix for promoting French film “Mignonnes,” or “Cuties,” which the court says depicts lewd visuals of children.

The movie received backlash before its release because of a movie poster that went viral for its provocative depiction of its young female actors.

After its release in September, it received even more criticism, particularly from members of Congress, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who called for subscribers to #CancelNetflix.

The Texas Tribune reports that the Tyler County grand jury handed down the indictment last month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grant Parish investigating murder

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
In Grant Parish, a Rock Hill community man is under arrest and authorities believe he was involved in the death of his wife.

Entertainment

Ellen show faces decline in ratings

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Ellen Degeneres' daily talk show is suffering a ratings slump after bad publicity over the summer about it being a toxic workplace.

News

Cenla storm prep, recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

State

Body of missing Sabine woman found

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Sabine Parish and Natchitoches Parish authorities have found the body of Taylor Nichols.

Latest News

News

Avoyelles Parish expecting direct hit from Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Hurricane Delta’s current path has the storm heading towards Avoyelles Parish.

News

Cleco's preparations for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Jennifer Cahill discusses Cleco's preparations for Hurricane Delta.

Entertainment

‘Jurassic World’ shoot suspended after COVID-19 positives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Bahr
Filming on the new “Jurassic World” movie has been suspended for two weeks in the U.K. because of COVID-19 cases on set.

News

Leesville getting ready for another hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Leesville Mayor Rick Allen discusses the city's preparation for Hurricane Delta.

News

Pineville preparations for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields discusses the city's preparation status for Hurricane Delta.

News

Rapides Parish Warrant Clinic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GRAE: Growing Real Alternatives Everywhere
The clinic is an opportunity for people with outstanding traffic and misdemeanor charges to clear their warrants and reset their court dates.