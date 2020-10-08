Advertisement

Alexandria MegaShelter opens for evacuees

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria MegaShelter, at 8125 Hwy 71 South, began taking Hurricane Delta evacuees on October 7.

Some information on the shelter:

  • Everyone will be screened upon arrival (security checks, temperature check, Covid questionnaire)
  • COVID restrictions are in place
  • Those who need special medical attention will be placed in a specific area of the shelter
  • Everyone seeking shelter needs to call “211” to find out which shelter is appropriate for their location

RELATED: Cenla storm prep, recovery efforts, resources

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Lakes and Rivers Report

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Tom Konvicka
Lakes and Rivers Report

Weather

Cenla Weather Roundup

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT
|
By Tom Konvicka
This is a summary of selected locations from the KALB weather network across central Louisiana. Recorded information includes min/max temperatures and precipitation amounts. Additional information is included in the remarks section.

Weather

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
Monday's forecast calls for yet another day filled with heat, humidity and scattered showers/t-storms!

Weather

Your Hurricane Laura resource blog

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

Latest News

Weather

Sandbag locations in Cenla

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Sandbags will be available in Central Louisiana beginning Monday.

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.

News

Tyler's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
After the Sunday night "cool" front sweeps through, the first half of this week is looking not too bad!

News

Tyler's Saturday Overnight Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Sunday's forecast calls for very hot temperatures and decent rain chances!

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
Have a good weekend! Make sure to stay hydrated and dry out there too!

Weather

8/13 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT
Morning Forecast