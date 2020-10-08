Alexandria MegaShelter opens for evacuees
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria MegaShelter, at 8125 Hwy 71 South, began taking Hurricane Delta evacuees on October 7.
Some information on the shelter:
- Everyone will be screened upon arrival (security checks, temperature check, Covid questionnaire)
- COVID restrictions are in place
- Those who need special medical attention will be placed in a specific area of the shelter
- Everyone seeking shelter needs to call “211” to find out which shelter is appropriate for their location
