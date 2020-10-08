ASH preparing big for Livonia

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans powered through Parkway, controlling the game on the ground. Now, the Trojans look to fix their mistakes in their passing game and take advantage of their balanced offense against Livonia.

“We have the ability to drop back and throw it and establish the ground game,” head coach Thomas Bachman said. “Throughout my career, we could throw it around with anybody in the yard, and because of that, we struggled defensively because of it getting caught off guard when we go up against teams who could line up and run the football. Now, we can do both.”

There were just a few mistakes the Trojans know they have to clean up before Thursday night’s kickoff: penalties and turnovers. The Trojans know they are going up against a physical defensive front, so their shortened week of practice will be critical.

“We’ve got to prepare hard, and we plan on doing just that," Bachman said.

