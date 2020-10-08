Advertisement

Avoyelles’ Carlos Bazert wins ACA Athlete of the Week

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles running back Carlos Bazert is a familiar face that’s known for running the football.

“He’s going to be special,” Avoyelles head coach Andy Boone said.

Bazert is only a sophomore, and he’s dominated thus far in his career. Last season he rushed for 1,001 yards and 16 touchdowns. He even nabbed this same honor as a freshman.

“It feels great to get an honor like this,” Bazert said. “It’s still unreal to me that I was able to get an honor like this.”

Standing at six-foot-one and weighing in at 245 pounds, Bazert is a problem for most defenses. On top of that, he just turned 15.

“He’s a big kid that’s exceptionally strong in the weight room,” Boone said. “I’ve had him since the seventh grade so he knows what I want.”

“I think it’s hard for defenders to tackle me because it’s a lot of weight moving at a fast pace,” Bazert said.

Last week against St. Edmund, Bazert rushed for 201 yards and scored four touchdowns on 28 carries. However, he isn’t worried about the awards.

“It’s not really about me leading the state in rushing,” Bazert said. “It’s about me going to state. All of the accolades don’t mean anything, I want to win.”

Whether he wants to believe it, he’s already a leader.

“Numbers are fine,” Boone said. “We like to score touchdowns and get big numbers, but I think for us to get there (state championship) he’s going to have to be one of the leading rushers in the state.”

For his performance, he’s this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

