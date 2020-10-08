Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney debate

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney debate between Democrat Charles Riddle III and Republican Barry Laiche was broadcasted on Facebook live for residents to watch.

Riddle III has served as the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney for the last 18 years.

Each candidate was asked eight questions and had two minutes to answer them while their opponent was not allowed a rebuttal. The questions were on the topic of criminal justice reform and what they would do if they saw a substantial increase or decrease in the budget. At the end of the debate, the candidates asked their opponent a question that they had prepared beforehand.

Riddle III on the debate said, “I thought that the people got to hear the differences between us. I liked the questions. I thought they were well-balanced. We were able to present our views on how we should operate the criminal justice system."

A positive from the debate being broadcasted on Facebook was that it allows voters in the parish to go back and watch the debate in case they missed it.

Laiche spoke on the debate being on Facebook by saying, “Rather than a traditional radio or television debate, it will get played back beyond that particular debate. I think people can go back and look at it and hopefully make some good decisions.”

The recording of the debate can be found on KALB’s and Gator Bytes Live’s Facebook page.

